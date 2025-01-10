Ghost in Nashik? Panic Grips Niphad Taluka After Edited Photos and Videos of Injured Driver Go Viral

An atmosphere of fear has gripped Niphad taluka in Nashik, fuelled by rumours of ghost sightings in the region. Reports of a supposed supernatural encounter, including claims that a driver was attacked by a "ghost" near the Shirwade-Dhamori road, have created panic among some residents. Viral photos and videos circulating on social media have only heightened the anxiety.

According to the rumours, a driver allegedly saw a ghost near a river on the Shirwade-Dhamori road. It is claimed that the ghost assaulted him, and photos showing severe injuries on the driver’s back, along with videos featuring crying sounds, have gone viral. These developments have caused fear among local residents, particularly those who regularly travel on this road.

The Maharashtra Superstition Eradication Committee (Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti or ANNIS) has taken note of the incident and has begun efforts to calm the citizens. The committee has clarified that ghosts do not exist and that the viral photos and videos have been edited. Krishna Chandgude, the state executive officer of ANNIS, stated that this is a case of deliberate misinformation spread as a prank.

“Ghosts are a figment of imagination ingrained in the mind since childhood. The viral photos and videos have been examined and found to be fake,” Chandgude explained. He further revealed that the same photo has been circulating on social media in various places for several days.

To address the growing panic, ANNIS activists plan to visit Dhamori village on the upcoming new moon night (Amavasya) and conduct educational programmes to dispel superstitions. They will also hold a public awareness programme in the village to encourage rational thinking and scientific understanding.

The committee intends to involve students through schools by organising sessions aimed at creating scientific awareness and eradicating fear. Chandgude appealed to residents not to believe in such baseless rumours and assured them that these claims of ghost sightings are entirely fabricated.

This initiative is expected to help dispel the fear and foster critical thinking among residents, ensuring that such incidents do not create panic in the future.