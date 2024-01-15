‘Go to villages and invite party supporters to SS (UBT) convention’

Lokmat News Network

Dindori, JAN 13

A grand convention of the Shiv Sena (UBT) will be held in Nashik on January 23, which will be attended by party president Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. Liaison chief Jayant Dinde appealed to the office bearers and party workers to go to villages and invite party supporters to the convention and make it a grand success.

Shiv Sena party chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will perform aarti at Shri Kalaram temple during his Nashik tour. The public meeting will be held at Anant Kanhere Maidan at 5.30 pm. A meeting of the Thackeray faction was recently held at the guest house in Dindori to plan for this programme. Taluk chief Pandurang Ganore, former MLA Ramdas Charoskar expressed their views during the meeting.

On this occasion Satish Deshmukh, Nana More, Jairam Patil, Sunil Matere, Santosh Wagh, Pandurang Ganore, Narayan Rajguru, Vasant Ghadwaje, and others were present.

13Dindori