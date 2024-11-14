Harishchandra Devaram Chavan Passes Away: Veteran BJP Leader and Former MP Dies After Prolonged Illness

Veteran BJP leader and former Member of Parliament, Harishchandra Devaram Chavan, passed away this morning at around 6:30 AM at his residence in Patil Lane No. 2, College Road, after a prolonged illness. He was 73 years old. Harishchandra Chavan began his political journey as an independent candidate from the Peṭh-Surgāṇa tribal constituency and was first elected as an independent MLA.

Later, he contested on a Congress ticket and served as an MP. After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he was elected as an MP for two consecutive terms. In addition, he served as a member of the Nashik District Council and held several important positions during his tenure. His body will be kept at his residence in Nashik for public viewing until 1 PM today. The last rites will be conducted at 4 PM at Pratapgad, Surgāṇa taluka. He is survived by his wife, Kalavati Chavan (former Chairperson of Nashik District Council), son Sameer, and daughter Snehal.