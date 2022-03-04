In 365 days, 159 leopards were died in the state

Nashik: The number of leopards in the state is said to be increasing in some districts; However, the death rate of leopards is also increasing and this is a matter of concern. In 2021, 84 out of 159 bibs in the state have died due to natural causes. As a result, leopards are not only getting adequate and safe food, but are also dying from infectious diseases. While 29 leopards were crushed by speeding vehicles in the state, one leopard was crushed to death on the railway tracks near Lahvit in Nashik. This is the only accident on the railway line during the year. In the rest of the district, there is no record of a leopard being crushed to death under a railway.

Four leopards have been hunted in Aurangabad during the year. The number of natural deaths is higher than the number of leopards drowning in road accidents, or drowning in wells, lakes or rivers. A total of 84 leopards have died of natural causes in the state. The highest number of 37 bibs has died in Nashik due to natural causes. Also, Nashik is one of the leading districts in the state where bibte has died due to various reasons. 66 leopards have died in Nashik and 33 in Pune in the last one year.

These are the deaths and causes of leopards:-

Natural - 84

In the collision of vehicles - 29

Drowning in water - 34

Hunting-4 Electric shock - 2

For other reasons- 5

In the collision of the train - 1

Hunter control The state forest department has had some success in controlling leopard poaching. Compared to 2020, only 4 leopards have been hunted in 2021. This hunting has been done in Aurangabad forest. In 2020, 17 leopards were killed in the state and in 2019, nine leopards were killed by poachers in different ways.