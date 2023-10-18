Irresponsible citizens throw garbage on road, allege residents of Panchavati

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 11

The improper disposal of garbage is a growing concern in Panchavati. Despite bell-van service in the area, many residents continue to throw trash on the main road, leading to a foul odour, and a possible health risk to citizens. Several concerned citizens have requested municipal authorities to look into this matter. They are urging the relevant departments to take strict measures such as imposing fines against individuals who dump garbage in public areas.

The bell-van comes to Panchavati daily to collect garbage. However, some residents, especially women, throw their kitchen waste on the main roads at night, which accumulates during the day. As a result, the area is becoming increasingly polluted.

Citizens here say that proper measures should be taken to ensure effective and consistent waste management practices. They are requesting authorities to address the issue and maintain a clean and hygienic environment for everyone.

---------------------------------

People throw garbage on following locations:

Hirawadi

Dindori Road (Gajanan Chowk)

Peth Road

Bhikusa Paper Mill road

Road near Ganga Ghat (old vegetable market)

Bridge connecting Nag Chowk to Ganeshwadi