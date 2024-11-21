ISRO's 'Space on Wheels' Exhibition Reaches Nashik, Showcasing India's Space Achievements, Including Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan

Nashik residents are in for a celestial treat as ISRO, in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati, brings its innovative 'Space on Wheels' campaign to the city. This moving exhibition is designed to ignite curiosity and inspire young minds by showcasing India’s remarkable achievements in space exploration, including its pioneering missions like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.

Touring both urban and rural areas of the Nashik district, Space on Wheels brings the wonders of space science closer to people with detailed spacecraft replicas, interactive displays, and engaging information about India’s journey into space.

The exhibition will stop at three prominent educational institutions in Nashik over three days:

November 22, 2024: K. K. Wagh Arts, Commerce, Science & Computer Science College, Saraswati Nagar, Panchavati

K. K. Wagh Arts, Commerce, Science & Computer Science College, Saraswati Nagar, Panchavati November 23, 2024: Gokhale Education Society's R. H. Sapat College of Engineering, Prin. T. A. Kulkarni Vidyanagar, College Road

Gokhale Education Society's R. H. Sapat College of Engineering, Prin. T. A. Kulkarni Vidyanagar, College Road November 24, 2024: Guru Gobind Singh Foundation's College of Engineering and Research Centre, Wadala-Pathardi Road, Indira Nagar

Timings: 8 AM to 6 PM

Visitors will get to explore fascinating exhibits, learn about ISRO’s iconic space missions, and participate in interactive sessions tailored for students and science enthusiasts.

Entry to this event is free and open to all. Don’t miss this chance to experience the marvels of space science and technology up close and inspire the explorer within you.