Junior World Badminton Championship 2024: Nashik's Shravani Walekar Selected in Indian Under-19 Team

Shravani Mamta Devendra Walekar, a talented young badminton player from Nashik, has been selected for the mixed doubles in the Indian under-19 badminton team for the Junior World Championship following the recent selection trials in Delhi. This achievement is particularly rare for an athlete from Nashik, and it marks a significant milestone in her sporting career.

Shravani has been playing badminton since she was six years old. She won her first trophy at the district-level championship at the age of 10 and continued to dominate state-level matches at ages 13, 15, and 17. Her dedication and hard work have now earned her a place in the national team, and she has also been selected to represent India in the upcoming World Championship, which will take place in China. Currently, she is in Pune for the Junior International Championship, after which she will head to the Khelo India Championship camp and the World Championship camp.

The journey to this success has been long and challenging. Recognizing Shravani’s potential at a young age, her parents devoted themselves to her training and development. While many parents focus on academics, Shravani’s family made the bold decision to prioritize her athletic career, fully aware of the uncertainties that come with sports.

Shravani’s progress is a testament to the sacrifices made by her family. Her dedication has paid off, as Shravani is now on the brink of representing India on the world stage.

Shravani’s success is a shining example of what can be achieved with unwavering dedication, family support, and hard work. As she prepares for the World Championships, her story serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere.