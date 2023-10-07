Kalwan gets 100-bed state-of-the-art hospital

Lokmat News Network

Kalwan, OCT 6

Patients in the tribal regions of the district faced extreme inconvenience during the second wave of COVID-19. With that background, and keeping in view the increasing number of patients, a 100-bed state-of-the-art air-conditioned hospital has been constructed under the Rashtriya Arogya Abhiyan in Kalwan. Patients will benefit from this facility, said Dr Bharti Pawar, the union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. Pawar assured everyone that she will make sure there is no shortage of funds for the treatment of common people.

A 100-bed air-conditioned hospital has been set up in the premises of Kalwan Sub-District Hospital. Dr Pawar was speaking during its inauguration. This programme was presided over by District Surgeon Dr Ashoka Thorat. Dr Pawar said that a fund of Rs 6 crore had been approved for Kalwan taluka. It is a great pleasure to inaugurate a state-of-the-art, 100-bed, air-conditioned hospital with this fund. An oxygen plant has already been set up at this place. Hospital staff here should provide good service to the patients and there should not be any complaints, Dr Pawar said.

On this occasion BJP Rural District President Shankar Wagh, Yuva Morcha District President Sunil Pawar, District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More, Medical Superintendent Dr Wasim Sheikh, District Vice President Sudhakar Pagar, Nandkumar Khairnar, Taluka President Deepak Khairnar, District Vice President Sonali Jadhav and others were present in large numbers.

फोटो(०१कळवण)