Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Nashik Doctors Join Nationwide Strike

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a nationwide bandh on August 17, in response to the horrifying rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. This tragic incident has ignited widespread outrage across the country, prompting the IMA to demand that hospitals be declared as safe zones. The strike is anticipated to significantly impact medical services nationwide, with doctors across India poised to intensify their protests.

The IMA has announced that all dispensaries, clinics, and Outpatient Department (OPD) services will be closed from 6 AM on August 17 to 6 AM on August 18, effectively suspending services for 24 hours. However, essential services such as Intensive Care Units (ICUs), casualty departments, and maternity services will continue to operate without interruption. The IMA has assured the public that critical health services, including ICUs, coronary care units (CCUs), and essential surgeries, will not be affected during the strike.

Also Read:

In private hospitals, only emergency services will remain open during the strike, operating from 6 AM on Saturday to 6 AM on Sunday. The IMA is also advocating for the introduction of a security law to protect healthcare workers, underscoring the urgent need for stronger safety measures, especially in hospitals where a significant number of female doctors are employed. While nearly 25 states already have laws aimed at protecting doctors, the IMA argues that these laws are not being effectively enforced.

The nationwide strike on August 17 is a direct response to the urgent call for better protection for doctors and healthcare workers across the country.

Dr. Sudhir Sanklesh, President of IMA Nashik, stated, "IMA Nashik District Branch will actively participate in the strike to demand justice for the victim. Doctors from both Nashik city and Nashik district will be part of the strike. All emergency services will remain available to those in need. We are also planning a rally tomorrow and will submit a memorandum to the Nashik District Collectorate."