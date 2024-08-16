Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Detains Ex-Principal of RG Kar Medical Hospital Sandip Ghosh for Questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday, August 16, detained the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with the rape and murder case of a postgraduate doctor, which took place on August 9.

Ghosh has Sought protection from Calcutta High Court after alleging that his life is in danger. In response to his plea, the court directed the state government to provide him with police protection.

According to the West Bengal Additional CP Murlidhar Sharma the police have arrested 25 people in this case. The protesting crowd damaged a large part of the ground floor and the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical Hospital.

"I have already told you that they did not go up to the fourth floor where the PO is. They damaged a large part of the ground floor and the emergency ward and some people went to the first floor. It took time for our force to reassemble and after reassembling, the force chased them away. At that time also, we arrested some people and we have arrested some more by conducting a raid," Sharma said.