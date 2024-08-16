Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 19 Detained for Mob Violence During Protest at RG Kar Medical College

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: In the wake of heinous acts of raping a 31-year-old trainee doctor and then murdering her, huge outrage is seen among the public. For the past few days, Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College streets have been filled with protesters seeking justice for the innocent girl. As per the recent report, at least 19 people have been arrested for vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of a postgraduate student was found last week. Kolkata Police said and added five of them were identified by social media feedback. Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalized portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital.

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to take stock of the situation following vandalism by unidentified miscreants. Bose spoke to the agitating junior doctors at the medical establishment where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found last week. "I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," Bose told the students. The Governor also inspected the Emergency Department, where vandalism took place the previous night.

19 arrests so far in RG Kar hospital vandalism. Five of them were identified by social media feedback. If you recognise any of the suspects from our earlier posts, kindly inform us. Thank you for your support & trust. pic.twitter.com/zyY4sOgjBi — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 16, 2024

According to the police, a group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protesters, entered the hospital premises, vandalized property, and pelted stones at police personnel, prompting them to fire teargas to disperse the mob. Meanwhile, the father of the deceased has turned down the compensation. He said, "It is not lawfully appropriate to give details on our conversation with the CBI. I can't give you details on the questioning that has been done in connection with this case. They have recorded our statement and taken it in writing."

"I express gratitude to everyone regarding the protest that has been happening across the country and the world. I consider everyone who is standing with us my sons and daughters... CBI has assured us that the accused will be arrested at the earliest and awarded strict punishment based on whatever we have told them... I have turned down the compensation. It will hurt my daughter if I accept money as compensation for her death. I want justice."