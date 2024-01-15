Leopard kills dog in Siddha Pimpri

Nashik, Jan 12

A leopard is reported to have killed a dog in Siddha Pimpri’s Kisan Nagar. The leopard attacked a stray dog near Ravindra Jadhav’s bungalow and injured it. Later the leopard dragged the injured dog in the neighbouring farm and killed it, informed Jadhav. Jadhav woke up after hearing the wails of the dog and watched the whole scene from his window.

Police Patil Kailas Dhikle has appealed to the villagers to stay alert while watering their farms during night. He advised them to carry a torch and a stick along with them.

The villagers have appealed to the forest department to set up a cage in the area soon.