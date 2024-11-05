Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: 103 Sensitive Voting Booths in Nashik District Under Strict Surveillance

With the finalization of candidates following the withdrawal of applications, attention has now shifted to the voting process for the upcoming assembly elections. Nashik district, which comprises 15 constituencies, will have 4,919 voting booths, out of which 103 have been identified as sensitive and will be closely monitored by the administration.

The Nashik city police and district administration are taking extra precautions to ensure a smooth and secure voting process at these sensitive locations. Coordinators, central heads, and police personnel have already been deployed at these booths to maintain order and prevent any potential disruptions during the voting period.

Most of these 103 sensitive booths are concentrated in the Nashik West and Nashik East constituencies. This designation comes after observing past incidents, including a Lok Sabha election where more than 90% voter turnout was recorded at some rural sensitive booths, with over 70% votes favoring a single candidate. To prevent similar occurrences, the administration is now extra vigilant.

Basic facilities at these sensitive booths are also being monitored, as many have faced internet connectivity issues in the past. Efforts are underway to resolve these problems through BSNL, and in the meantime, walkie-talkies are being employed to maintain communication.

Here's the list of sensitive voting booths in Nashik district:

Nandgaon : 3 booths

: 3 booths Chandwad : 19 booths

: 19 booths Yeola : 3 booths

: 3 booths Sinnar : 2 booths

: 2 booths Nashik Central : 37 booths

: 37 booths Nashik West: 39 booths

The administration’s proactive measures aim to ensure that the voting process remains fair and peaceful across the district, especially in these identified sensitive locations.