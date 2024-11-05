Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: 200 Candidates Vie for 15 Nashik Seats After 137 Withdraw Nominations

Today marked the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Following candidate filings by the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances, senior leaders from both camps worked diligently to manage and placate potential rebels within their parties, ensuring a smoother electoral contest. Their efforts proved fruitful, leading to a clear picture of the upcoming election battle.

A total of 337 candidates had initially filed nominations for the 15 assembly constituencies in Nashik district. On the final day of withdrawal, 137 candidates withdrew, leaving 200 candidates in the race. The Malegaon Outer constituency recorded the highest number of contestants (21), while Kalwan had the fewest (7).

Here’s the breakdown of the remaining candidates per constituency:

Malegaon Outer: 21

Nandgaon: 14

Malegaon Inner: 13

Baglan: 17

Kalwan: 7

Chandwad: 14

Yeola: 13

Sinnar: 12

Niphad: 9

Dindori: 13

Nashik East: 13

Nashik Central: 10

Nashik West: 10

Deolali: 12

Igatpuri: 17

The withdrawal process saw notable exits in Nashik Central, with 11 candidates, including independent Hemlata Patil and NCP’s Ranjan Thackeray, stepping down. In Nashik West, BJP’s Dilip Kumar Bhamre and several others withdrew. Igatpuri saw the withdrawal of Vaman Khoskar, Anita Ghare, and other independent candidates, while Sinnar had a significant number of withdrawals, including Sheetal Sangle and Narayan Muthal.

With the final candidate list now set, intense campaigning is expected as both ruling and opposition parties prepare to engage voters and leverage their platforms.