Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: 331 Polling Booths Set for Nashik East Assembly Constituency

The Election Commission of India has announced the election schedule for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly General Election 2024. In Nashik district, the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect as the preparations for the elections move forward. In the Nashik East Assembly Constituency (123), a total of 331 polling booths will be set up for voters to cast their ballots on November 20, 2024.

According to Tukaram Hulwale, Election Returning Officer for Nashik East, 4,06,395 voters are expected to participate in the election in this constituency. Voters are encouraged to exercise their rights, and awareness campaigns have been initiated to boost voter turnout through the Election Commission’s SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) program.

Important Election Dates:

Filing of Nomination Papers: October 22–29, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM (except public holidays)

Scrutiny of Nomination Papers: October 30, 2024, at 11 AM

Withdrawal of Nomination: November 4, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM

Polling Date: November 20, 2024, from 7 AM to 6 PM

Counting of Votes: November 23, 2024, from 8 AM, at the Divisional Sports Complex, New Adgaon Naka, Panchavati, Nashik

Completion of Election Process: November 25, 2024

With citizens participating actively in voter registration drives, the Election Commission is optimistic that voter registration and turnout will see significant growth.