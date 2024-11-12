Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Nashik Sets Up Secure Strongrooms for Voting Machines Across Five Constituencies

In preparation for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20, Nashik has established 'strongrooms' to secure voting machines for five constituencies: Nashik Central, West, East, Igatpuri, and Deolali. These strongrooms are equipped with a robust, three-layered security system, ensuring that all voting machines are safeguarded from tampering or unauthorized access.

Currently, local squads are deployed at these strongrooms, with armed police and Assistant Commissioners of Police overseeing security. Post-voting, the strongrooms will have enhanced three-tier security, involving Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), State Reserve Police (SRP), and local police teams. According to Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, the security strategy has been meticulously planned by Deputy Commissioner of Special Branch Prashant Bachhav, along with Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Mitke.

Starting November 18, two-tier security will be activated, which will escalate to three-tier protection from the evening of November 20. The setup includes additional personnel from the CRPF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), along with plainclothes officers who will closely monitor political leaders and candidate supporters for any suspicious activity.

To further strengthen security, regular updates are communicated to the control room every hour. Additionally, surprise inspections are conducted by Commissionerate officials to ensure compliance with security protocols. Traffic planning and external patrolling have been organized by Deputy Commissioner Chandrakant Khandvi’s team, with specific police officers appointed for each strongroom.

Security Coordination for Each Strongroom:

Nashik East: Divisional Sports Complex, Panchvati – Padmaja Bhe, ACP Panchvati

Nashik Central: Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium, Bhabanagar – Nitin Jadhav, ACP Sarkarwara

Nashik West: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Stadium, Ambad – Shekhar Deshmukh, ACP Ambad

Igatpuri: Government Girls School, CBS – Dr. Sachin Bari, ACP Nashik Road

Deolali: Atal Divyang Bhavan, Mumbai Naka – Dr. Sachin Bari, ACP Nashik Road

These comprehensive security measures aim to ensure the integrity of the voting process, providing a safe environment for the storage of voting machines throughout the election period.