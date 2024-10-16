Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Over 50 Lakh Voters in Nashik District to Cast Ballots

The Central Election Commission has officially announced the schedule for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly General Elections 2024. With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect across the state, including in Nashik district.

Voter Statistics:

Nashik district has a total of 50,28,072 registered voters, including:

- 25,99,839 male voters

- 24,28,113 female voters

- 120 third-gender voters

- 8,811 military voters

These voters will cast their ballots across 15 assembly constituencies, which include areas such as Nandgaon, Malegaon Central, Malegaon Outer, Baglan, Chandwad, Yewla, Sinnar, and others.

Filing of Nominations:

- Filing Period: 22nd October to 29th October 2024 (from 11 AM to 3 PM)

- Scrutiny: 30th October 2024

- Withdrawal of Nominations: 4th November 2024 (from 11 AM to 3 PM)

Polling Infrastructure:

Nashik district will have 4,919 polling stations and seven auxiliary stations. Each polling station will be managed by a team of one presiding officer, three polling officers, and one constable. In total, 27,000 officials and staff will be deployed to ensure smooth election proceedings.

Nashik district is gearing up for a smooth and well-managed election process as voters prepare to elect their representatives for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.