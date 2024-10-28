Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Political Rallies in Nashik Draw Large Crowds, but Many Attendees Unaware of Their Purpose (Watch Video)

On the first day of Diwali, Nashik turned into a political hotbed as key candidates across constituencies filed their nomination papers at the Nashik Collectorate. While the city buzzed with show-of-strength rallies organized by candidates, a surprising trend emerged: many rally attendees seemed unaware of the purpose of their participation, raising concerns about voter awareness.

During the rallies, which were meant to showcase the influence and support behind each candidate, it became clear that not all supporters fully understood their role. Lokmat Times spoke with several women in the crowd who couldn’t identify the candidates they were rallying for or the political party they represented. Some younger attendees also struggled with basic political knowledge, such as recognizing party symbols or knowing the names of prominent leaders.

The truth of political rallies! pic.twitter.com/5nVFXAV7G0 — Chitra Rajguru (@chitra_rajguru) October 28, 2024

Key candidates like Devyani Pharande (Nashik Central), Vasant Gite (Nashik West), Dinkar Patil, Seema Hiran, Dashrath Patil (all Nashik West), Rahul Dhikale (Nashik East), and Nirmala Gavit (Igatpuri) filed their nominations amid these massive rallies. Each candidate held a “Shakti Pradarshan” in their respective constituencies, which brought supporters out in large numbers. The influx caused significant traffic disruptions, leading the traffic division to implement diversions, including closing the route from Meher Signal to CBS.

The district collector’s office was under tight security, with Nashik police and SRPF personnel managing the large crowds and maintaining order around the Collectorate.

This lack of awareness among voters raises important questions about the effectiveness of these political rallies. While intended to demonstrate public support, the events revealed a disconnection between voters and the leaders they support. As election day approaches, this gap highlights the need for improved voter education and awareness initiatives to ensure that supporters fully understand the candidates and policies they are endorsing.

The spectacle of these rallies may showcase political might, but the underlying voter disconnect suggests that candidates must do more than gather crowds—they must educate and inform the voters they hope to represent.