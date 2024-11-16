Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows to Expose Mahayuti Govt Corruption If MVA Returns to Power

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Uddhav Thackeray issued a stern warning to the ruling Maha Yuti government, vowing to expose and act against their alleged wrongdoings if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) returns to power.

Speaking at a rally at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, Golf Club, Nashik, Thackeray said, “Governments come and go, but the police always serve the people. Soon, we will return to power, and we will dig up the roots of corruption and send the culprits to jail.” The rally was organized to support MVA candidates in the upcoming assembly elections and saw participation from prominent leaders, including MPs Rajabhau Waje and Dr. Shobha Bachhav, as well as other party leaders and candidates.

Thackeray accused the ruling party of manipulating the voting process in areas where the MVA has strong support. He challenged the Maha Yuti to contest elections honestly, without tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) or police influence.

He also criticized the BJP for shifting key projects meant for Maharashtra, such as industrial agreements and the Tata Skybus, to Gujarat. “I oppose the relocation of Maharashtra’s rightful projects to Gujarat. This is an injustice to the people of our state,” he said.

The rally also highlighted Sudhakar Badgujar’s demand for strict action against the police following clashes between workers of Maha Yuti and MVA. Concerns about rising crime, drug issues, and violence against women in Nashik were also addressed during the event.

Former Mayor Ashok Murtadak and several leaders joined the Uddhav Sena at the rally, signaling a shift in political alliances ahead of the elections.

Thackeray concluded by promising to deliver real change for Nashik, unlike hollow promises made by the ruling party, and reiterated his commitment to protecting women and ensuring justice for all.

This election rally sets the tone for a heated political battle in Nashik, with MVA emphasizing transparency and accountability.