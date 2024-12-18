Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Chhagan Bhujbal Expresses Disappointment Over Exclusion, Sparks Unrest Among OBC Supporters

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has publicly expressed his disappointment after being excluded from the newly expanded Maharashtra cabinet. Despite strong demands from his OBC supporters and Samata Parishad representatives for his inclusion, the party leadership decided otherwise, sparking unrest among his followers.

A large meeting was held in Nashik today, where Bhujbal addressed thousands of supporters from the OBC community. He openly criticized the decision and highlighted how the lack of representation for the OBC community in the cabinet is a setback. Bhujbal, visibly emotional during his speech, claimed he had been repeatedly sidelined despite his long-standing contributions to the party.

During his speech, Bhujbal sarcastically targeted senior NCP leaders, particularly Ajit Pawar, blaming the party for sidelining him. He emphasized that the decision to keep him out of the cabinet was a betrayal to the OBC community, which has always stood by the NCP. Bhujbal stated that he was being punished for taking bold stands in the past, such as his involvement in resolving the Jarange agitation for OBC and Maratha reservations.

He also pointed out that the ministry list left the OBC community without a voice in the government. Calling it a shocking injustice, Bhujbal mentioned that this exclusion was not just a personal insult but also a major blow to the OBCs, who were hoping for strong representation in the cabinet.

Bhujbal also praised BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his address, appreciating his leadership and decision-making skills. This unexpected praise has fueled speculation about Bhujbal considering an alliance with the BJP in the future.

The exclusion of Bhujbal from the cabinet has caused anger among the OBC community, who regard him as their key voice. During the meeting, his supporters chanted slogans like "Bhujbal Sir aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain" and demanded justice for their leader. They vowed to escalate their protests if the decision is not reconsidered.

The political implications of Bhujbal’s exclusion could be significant, as he remains a pivotal leader for the OBC community in Maharashtra. His speech has amplified the community’s discontent and added pressure on the NCP leadership to address the growing unrest. Political observers are closely watching Bhujbal’s next steps, as his decisions could potentially reshape the political dynamics in Maharashtra.