Maharashtra Cold Wave: Parents In Nashik Urge Schools to Delay Timings Amid Freezing Mornings

As temperatures in Nashik drop to 8-10 degrees Celsius, young students are struggling with early school timings despite a state government order to start primary classes no earlier than 9 AM. However, many private and unaided schools have not implemented this rule, leaving parents frustrated.

The order, issued to protect children’s health during the winter, was intended to be permanent. Yet, private schools have resisted the change, citing operational challenges, and the education department has failed to enforce it. This has left many children waking up as early as 5:30 AM for 7 AM classes, braving the cold and thick fog on their way to school.

Parents have raised concerns about their children’s well-being, with many noting that the cold weather is making them fall sick. Foggy mornings have also made driving difficult for van and bus drivers, adding to safety worries.

After ongoing complaints and media attention, Municipal Education Officer B.T. Patil announced revised timings for municipal schools, now operating from 8 AM to 12:15 PM. Private schools have also been instructed to delay their start time by an hour and adjust closing times as needed. The new timings will be effective from Wednesday, December 11.

Parents hope these changes will provide some relief and ensure safer mornings for their children during this harsh winter.