Maharashtra Election 2024: Case Filed Against Sameer Bhujbal and Shiv Sena's Suhas Kande for Model Code of Conduct Violation

Independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal filed a complaint with the Nashik police on Wednesday, accusing Shiv Sena’s Suhas Kande of threatening him during a heated exchange in Nandgaon. According to Bhujbal, Kande allegedly said, “your murder is fixed” during a confrontation over farm workers who had been halted from traveling to polling booths.

The rivalry between Kande and the Bhujbals escalated when, on Wednesday morning, around 150 farm workers stopped for a break on the Nandgaon-Manmad highway, about three kilometers from Nandgaon. When Sameer Bhujbal questioned the group, Kande arrived at the scene, leading to a verbal altercation. The two candidates accused each other of attempting to sway voter turnout. Videos of the argument, during which Kande allegedly issued the threat, circulated widely.

Nashik district collector Jalaj Sharma confirmed that a case had been filed against both candidates for violating the model code of conduct. The complaint referred to an incident where the farm workers were stopped and prevented from going to vote.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bajirao Mahajan stated that an inquiry would be conducted before registering the case. Bhujbal, who claims to have recorded the threat on camera, insisted that the comments were serious and directed specifically at him. Kande, however, denied making any threats and chose not to comment further.

The Nandgaon area saw additional tensions when violence broke out at Sakora village. Police had to intervene with a mild lathi charge after villagers reported two SUVs allegedly carrying cash. Upon inspection, the vehicles were cleared of any illicit material, but one SUV was found with six bottles of liquor, which was subsequently impounded.

Seven FIRs have been registered in connection with model code violations in Nandgaon, as authorities continue to manage the ongoing disputes.