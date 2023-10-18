Malegaon bus depot incurs loss of Rs 8 to 10 lakh during Ganesh Utsav

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, OCT 13

A significant number of devotees from across the state travel to their hometown in Konkan. Due to the large number of travellers, special trains and buses, including the State Transport (ST) buses, are arranged every year to accommodate them. During this year’s Ganesh Utsav, around 18 buses were deployed for 10 days from Malegaon. These buses travelled between Malegaon and villages in Konkan. The State Transport Corporation earned only Rs 2.5 lakh in these 10 days. On the contrary, the Malegaon bus depot incurred a minimum loss of Rs 8 to 10 lakh during this period.

Every year, the State Transport Corporation (ST) makes special transportation arrangements during Ganesh Utsav. According to this plan, between September 16 and 29, 800 buses travelled to and fro between Nashik division and Konkan, with 18 of them plying from Malegaon.

Discontented travellers

Many travellers living in villages near Malegaon had to face inconvenience during the Ganesh Utsav as 18 buses were reserved for Konkan tour. People from nearby villages, who come to Malegaon for purchasing decoration material, expressed discontent as they had to wait for hours at the bus stand due to shortage of buses. There were long queues of citizens waiting at the Malegaon bus depot during the festival period.

ST incurs loss

Buses travelling from Malegaon to Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nashik, and other destinations were cancelled for ten days during Ganesh Utsav. This resulted in an average distance of 6,868 kilometres not being covered. Consequently, the Malegaon bus depot incurred a minimum loss of Rs 8 to 10 lakh. However, during this period, 18 buses from Malegaon to Konkan helped generate additional revenue of around Rs 2.5 lakh.

