Mumbai-Nashik-Highway: Shinde Shiv Sena's Hemant Godse Organizes Rasta Roko Movement Demanding Better Road Conditions

Shinde Sena officials from Nashik organized a Rasta Roko movement on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway today to protest the deteriorating road conditions. They took a unique stance by planting saplings in the potholes, highlighting the severity of the issue. The journey from Nashik to Mumbai, typically taking 4-5 hours, now stretches to eight to nine hours due to numerous potholes and ongoing roadwork. The officials demanded swift repairs and proposed canceling toll charges if the road isn't repaired within the next 15 days.

During the protest, office-bearers raised slogans against the road authorities, briefly disrupting traffic. Former MP Hemant Godse was seen helping to free a vehicle stuck in a pothole, expressing his frustration with the situation. "Traveling on National Highway 3 has become incredibly challenging due to the potholes, yet tolls are still being collected," he remarked. He criticized the lack of adherence to safety measures at the ongoing construction sites. According to him, toll operators are legally bound to fill potholes within 24 hours, and failure to do so within the stipulated timeframe will lead to further demands to halt toll collection.

Despite being a member of the ruling Shinde Sena, Godse's criticism of the administration has caused some confusion. He clarified that he has always voiced concerns about government shortcomings, even during his tenure as an MLA, emphasizing his commitment to advocating for societal well-being.

The protest sheds light on the severe challenges faced by commuters on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway, underscoring the urgent need for immediate repairs and better management of construction activities.

Meanwhile, NHAI officials responded, stating, "We have deployed 6-7 teams to address the potholes. Although initial repairs have been carried out, heavy rains have affected the quality. There's a shortage of bituminous material, but we are endeavoring to use cold mix material as an alternative."