Mystery Noise in Dindori Caused by HAL Sukhoi Aircraft Training, Police Confirm as Sonic Boom Shatters Windows

Panic spread among residents of Dindori taluka in Nashik district on Thursday afternoon after a sudden, loud explosion-like sound was heard across a radius of nearly 25 kilometers. The impact was so intense that glass panes of some houses reportedly shattered. Locals were left wondering about the source of the mysterious noise, prompting the local revenue officials, including the talathi and tehsildar, to initiate an investigation. Meanwhile, police provided crucial information regarding the incident. Speculation among residents ranged from an earthquake tremor to a major accident. However, the police inquiry revealed a different truth.

The sound originated from a Sukhoi fighter jet being manufactured at the combat aircraft facility in Ojhar, Nashik, operated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Officials confirmed that the noise was a result of a training exercise involving the Sukhoi aircraft. During the drill, the jet flew extremely close to the ground before ascending into the sky, creating a powerful noise that led to glass breakage in the Dindori area. Senior HAL officials informed police that this was caused by a sonic boom—a phenomenon that occurs when an aircraft travels faster than the speed of sound. The loud sound likely startled residents, but authorities assured that there had been no accident in the area.

Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil stated that the loud noise was due to the low-altitude maneuver of the Sukhoi jet, and further checks were being carried out. He urged people not to panic, confirming no casualties or damage apart from minor glass breakages. Notably, last year in Niphad taluka, a Sukhoi aircraft had crashed into a field during a training session due to a technical fault. The pilot ejected safely using a parachute, sustaining only minor injuries, and no lives were lost. That accident, however, was severe, with the aircraft being completely engulfed in flames and residents rushing to the site after hearing a loud blast.