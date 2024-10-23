Nashik: 17-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide in Hostel; Probe Underway

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old student residing in a private hostel in the Old Gangapur Naka area of Nashik was found dead after committing suicide by hanging himself in his room. The deceased has been identified as Sumit Amrit Patil, a class 12th student from Nandurbar, currently living in Nashik to attend private classes.

Sumit, the son of Amrit Patil, a police officer in Nandurbar, had been staying at the hostel in Old Gangapur Naka to focus on his studies. According to the police, Sumit's roommates had left for class as usual on the morning of Tuesday, October 22. However, Sumit chose to stay behind, saying he did not want to attend class that day.

When his friends returned to the hostel around noon, they found Sumit had hanged himself in the room. The police from Sarkarwada station were immediately notified and arrived at the scene to conduct a panchnama (inspection). Sumit's body was then sent to the district hospital for an autopsy.

Police have registered a case of sudden death, and Sumit's family in Nandurbar has been informed. His body was handed over to the grieving family late in the evening after completing formalities.

While the exact reason behind the suicide remains unclear, it is suspected that Sumit may have been struggling with academic pressure or personal issues, which could have led him to take this extreme step. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

This tragic incident has shocked the local community and serves as a grim reminder of the mental health challenges that students often face.



Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.