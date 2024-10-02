Nashik: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies in Brutal Gang Attack in Pandit Colony

A 21-year-old youth tragically lost his life following a brutal gang attack in Pandit Colony, Nashik, on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Akash alias Shivam Santosh Dhanwate, a resident of Gharpure Ghat near Ashekstambha, was severely injured in an armed attack planned by a gang motivated by anger.

The incident occurred in the early hours, and Akash was immediately rushed to a private hospital for emergency treatment. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred first to the district government hospital and then to another private hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, Akash succumbed to his injuries at around 4:30 PM.

Police have detained three suspects, including a minor, in connection with the murder. The investigation has revealed that the attack was premeditated and carried out with extreme brutality, leading to heightened tension in both Pandit Colony and Gharpure Ghat areas.

Local residents have expressed shock and fear over the incident, as police continue to investigate the motive behind the attack. Authorities are working to maintain peace and prevent further unrest in the affected areas.

This tragic incident has left the community in mourning, as they await justice for the young victim.