Nashik: Activists Intervention Ends Caste-Based Segregation in Trimbakeshwar Feast

In a significant stride toward social equality, the age-old tradition of caste-wise segregation during village meals in Trimbakeshwar, Nashik, has been abolished. This practice, deeply entrenched for centuries under the pretext of serving the village deity Mahadevi, has finally been dismantled, thanks to the advocacy efforts of the Maharashtra Superstition Nirmulan Samiti (MSNS). For generations, it had been customary to prepare meals separately for individuals belonging to specific castes, collected from their respective communities, and serve them separately. The administration of the village feast, typically catering to over ten thousand individuals, witnessed the perpetuation of this divisive custom, wherein food was prepared differently for distinct communities, exacerbating societal divides.

The MSNS had opposed this practice, arguing that it perpetuated casteism and contravened the constitutional principles of the country. Last year, following MSNS's outcry, the local authorities, including the tehsildar and the police, intervened, issuing directives to halt this discriminatory tradition. However, this year, when indications surfaced that caste-based queues would resurface during the village feast on May 3, MSNS once again rallied against this regressive practice. They demanded that meals be cooked collectively for all attendees, emphasizing the importance of communal dining. Consequently, discussions ensued between the Trimbakeshwar Tehsildar, Shweta Sancheti, Police Inspector Bipin Shewale, and representatives of the concerned organizations, resulting in the cessation of this discriminatory practice.

State Principal Secretary of MSNS, Dr. Thaksen Gorane, along with other key figures, played instrumental roles in effecting this positive change. In a bid to foster societal harmony, the Tehsildar issued a directive to the trustees of the institution responsible for organizing the feast, urging them to discontinue the divisive practice. The trustees, recognizing the legal implications and the imperative of social unity, unanimously resolved to put an end to the segregation of rows during meals. Sanjay Harale, Working President of MSNS, Trimbakeshwar, lauded the collective efforts that led to this progressive outcome. He emphasized that while this malpractice was halted last year, the recent discussions prompted renewed activism to ensure its permanent abolition, marking a significant step toward social reform and inclusivity.