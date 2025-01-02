Nashik Airport Sets Record with Over 3 Lakh Passengers in 2024; New Flight Services to Boost Connectivity in 2025

In 2024, Nashik Airport witnessed a record-breaking 3,01,908 passengers, marking an increase of 85,889 compared to 2023’s 2,16,119 travelers. This growth was fueled by new flight services to cities like Delhi, Indore, Bangalore, and Jaipur, significantly boosting air travel in the region.

Excitingly, the winter schedule for the new year may include direct flights to Kolkata and Chennai, while the suspended Jaipur service is set to resume next month. Currently, Nashik Airport offers regular connectivity to major cities like Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bangalore, Delhi, and Goa.

Airfares from Nashik are 30-50% lower than those from nearby airports like Shirdi and Sambhajinagar, attracting travelers from North Maharashtra, including Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar. The airport’s growing connectivity has also shortened travel times to destinations like Singapore, Bali, and Sri Lanka via Bangalore, and to cities like Dubai, London, and New York via hopping flights through Delhi or Hyderabad.

This rapid expansion reflects Nashik's rising prominence as an air travel hub, offering convenience, affordability, and enhanced global connectivity for professionals, entrepreneurs, and residents alike.