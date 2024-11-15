Nashik: BJP Leader Pankaja Munde's Helicopter Lands at Wrong Location Due to Pilot's Mistake; Here's What Exactly Happened

Nashik, Maharashtra (November 15, 2025): BJP leader Pankaja Munde's public meeting schedule was disrupted today after her helicopter mistakenly landed in Saykheda, Niphad taluka, instead of Cidco area due to a pilot's mistake.

Munde was scheduled to address a gathering at 10 a.m. near the Swami Vivekananda statue in Cidco, where local party workers and residents had gathered early in the morning. The helicopter was expected to land at Sambhaji Stadium in Cidco, where party officials were waiting for her arrival.

However, by 3 p.m., there was still no sign of Munde in Cidco. It was later discovered that the helicopter had landed in Saykheda, a village located in the Niphad taluka, instead.

The pilot had been given the coordinates for both Saikheda and Cidco. However, due to an error, the wrong coordinates for Saikheda were entered, causing the helicopter to land at the incorrect location