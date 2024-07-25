Nashik: BPCL Launches Innovative Drone-Based Reforestation Project

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading Maharatna PSU, has announced a transformative rehabilitation initiative in Nashik district, Maharashtra. The project, in collaboration with the Forest Department of Nashik, aims to restore degraded lands using advanced drone technology and seedballs.

BPCL's reforestation project will deploy 200,000 seedballs via drones to target remote and extremely remote areas. The region has struggled with rapid deforestation and land degradation, significantly impacting biodiversity, climate resilience, and community well-being.

“We believe in innovation and the power of community. Our drone-based reforestation project in Nashik represents a transformative step toward restoring nature and empowering local communities. By leveraging advanced technology and involving residents, we aim to create a sustainable environment that benefits both ecosystems and people. Together, we can build a greener and healthier future,” said BPCL Executive Director Pipeline, Shri Biju Gopinath.

The project involves comprehensive planning, including site selection using GIS mapping, community engagement, seedball production, and drone deployment. Target areas span 100 hectares across three forest zones: Sinnar Nashik, Hivre village, and Ganga Mahalungi village in Nashik district.

The main objectives are to restore the environment by planting 200,000 seedballs to revitalize deforested lands, enhance local biodiversity, and promote ecological health. Plant species include Milletia pinnata (karanja), Azadirachta indica (neem), Tectona grandis (teak), Dalbergia sissoo (Indian rosewood), Acacia catechu (khair), Syzygium cumini (black plum), and Mangifera indica (mango).

Additionally, the project aims to improve seedball production and land management, increase environmental awareness, and create economic opportunities for local communities. It will utilize Seedcopter drones for efficient seedball deployment and advanced monitoring systems to track reforestation progress.

The initiative not only seeks to restore the environment but also to empower local communities by providing training and employment opportunities in sustainable practices. By combining scientific research, technological innovation, and community engagement, this project aims to create a scalable and reproducible reforestation model applicable to other regions facing similar challenges.