Nashik Burglary: 24 Tola Gold and Cash Stolen from Locked House in Simhasthanagar

A significant theft occurred in Simhasthanagar, CIDCO, where thieves made off with 24 tolas of gold ornaments, silver items, and cash totaling around ₹6 lakh. The burglary took place at the home of Ramrao Raghunath Landge, a resident of Jatayu Chowk, Simhasthanagar, while he and his family were away for a week.

Taking advantage of the empty house, the thieves broke the lock on the main door, entered, and accessed a wooden cupboard in the hall. Inside, they broke open the locker and stole:

Three gold mangalsutras (23g, 32g, and 12g) worth ₹1.34 lakh

Four gold bangles (50g)

Two gold necklaces (34g) worth ₹68,000

A gold coin, gold necklace, and texture totaling 45g, valued at ₹90,000

A gold ring worth ₹2,000

Gold earrings (3g) worth ₹6,000

Silver items, including a 20g karanda, anklets, and a samai, worth ₹5,000

The total value of the stolen items and cash is approximately ₹6 lakh. A case has been registered at the Ambad Police Station, and an investigation is underway to locate the suspects. Authorities are urging residents to enhance their home security, particularly when leaving homes unattended, to prevent similar incidents.