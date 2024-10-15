Nashik Citilinc Issues Bus Schedule and Route Changes Due to Road Work

Due to the road concreting work between the Indiranagar Tunnel and Mumbainaka, Nashik Citilinc has announced changes in the bus schedules and routes starting from 15th October 2024. These adjustments are meant to avoid congestion and ensure smooth operations while the work is ongoing.

Updated Routes:

1. Route No. 107 – Nimani to Ambad Village

2. Route No. 109 – Nimani to Symbiosis College

3. Route No. 137 – Nimani to Jategaon

4. Route No. 149 – Nimani to Gharkul Shivar

5. Route No. 207 – Nashik Road Depot to Ambad Village

New Route Path:

The buses departing from Nimani will now follow this revised route:

- Pass through Highway, Nice Hotel, Kamodnagar, and cross the highway from Lekhanagar.

The route of buses coming towards Nimani remains unchanged. These route modifications will be in effect until the road concreting work is completed. Commuters on the affected routes are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

These changes aim to minimize traffic congestion and ensure that buses continue to run smoothly during this period.