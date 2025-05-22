Nashik City Police Take Strict Action Against 42,000+ Involved in Public Nuisance and Riots

n a strong crackdown on public disorder, city police have taken strict action against more than 42,000 people involved in rioting and causing public nuisance over the past five months. The action has been taken under various sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, across all police stations under the city police commissionerate.

Since late December, the police have intensified efforts to ensure law and order in Nashik city and surrounding areas. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has directed all senior officers — including Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners, and Police Inspectors — to adopt a 'zero tolerance' policy towards roadside crime and hooliganism.

Police action continues regularly in Zone-1 and Zone-2, targeting mischief-makers, drunkards, and those causing public disturbances.

Public warned: Avoid these actions

Police have clearly stated that the following activities will not be tolerated:

1. Drinking alcohol in open spaces



2. Roaming aimlessly at midnight



3. Shouting or creating a ruckus on streets



4. Performing stunts on bikes or vehicles in public



5. Loitering near colleges

Night patrols and ‘stop-and-search’ operations have also been increased. Two-wheeler riders acting suspiciously are being checked at random.

Special attention is being given to parks, open grounds, and areas marked as sensitive by women. Commissioner Karnik has warned that any suspicious or unruly activity in these locations will invite strict police action.

The police have made it clear: Maintaining public peace is the top priority, and anyone found disturbing it will face consequences.