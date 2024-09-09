Nashik Coriander Prices Surge: New Record Set with Rs 6,500 to 40,000 per Hundred at Auction

In a recent auction at the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Gavathi coriander set a new price record, fetching between Rs.6,500 to Rs.40,000 per hundred. I.e Rs 65 to 400 per bundle. This surge in prices reflects the current market dynamics for leafy and fruit vegetables from regions including Nashik, Sinnar, Dindori, Pimpalgaon, and Trimbakeshwar.

The produce auctioned at the market committee primarily heads to Mumbai, Gujarat, and Ahmedabad, with some local traders also purchasing for regional sales. During the latest auction session on Sunday evening at APMC, prices for various produce were as follows: Gavathi coriander ranged from Rs.65 to Rs.400 per bundle, China coriander from Rs.40 to Rs.280 per bundle, fenugreek from Rs.50 to Rs.130 per bundle, shepu from Rs.22 to Rs.57 per bundle, and Kandapat from Rs.15 to Rs.42 per bundle.

These essential herbs and greens, including coriander, fenugreek, shepu, and kandapat, are further processed and sold at prices double the market rate in retail markets across Nashik.

The fluctuating prices highlight the demand and supply intricacies within the agricultural sector, affecting both local markets and broader regional distribution. As the season progresses, stakeholders in the agricultural community continue to monitor these developments closely for potential economic impacts.