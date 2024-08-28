Nashik Crime: Minor Girl Commits Suicide; 10 Arrested for Harassment

In a tragic incident, a minor girl in Nashik Road died by suicide after facing continuous harassment and pressure for a marriage proposal. The incident occurred on Friday, August 23. Frustrated by the harassment from several people, the girl consumed poison and later died during treatment at a hospital.

The Nashik Road Police have registered a case against 10 suspects under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). One of the main accused, Kalam Mansoori (22), allegedly followed the girl and repeatedly pressured her for marriage. According to the victim’s mother, Mansoori was aided by his family members and other people who pressured the minor to marry him.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint stating that the girl had been facing ongoing threats and harassment from Mansoori and his associates. On the day of the incident, the victim consumed poison and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Initially, the police registered the case as a sudden death. However, on Tuesday, the girl's mother visited the police station to file a formal complaint.

Following the complaint, the police arrested Mansoori and his family members, who were allegedly involved in encouraging the victim to take such a drastic step. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are looking into the roles of other suspects in this case.