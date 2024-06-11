Nashik Cyber Crime: Police Detains Two Individuals for Sharing Offensive Videos

Nashik cyber police have arrested two individuals for circulating a video that could offend the religious sentiments of two communities. This arrest occurred following a suo motu registration of a complaint. The accused were arrested for circulating a morphed and fake video showing green and saffron-colored powder being spread, accompanied by provocative captions on social media designed to incite tension in society.

The individuals have been charged under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code. The police have not disclosed the identities of the accused for security reasons.

Cyber Patrolling Initiative by Nashik Police

Under the guidance and initiative of Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, the Nashik Cyber Crime Department conducts regular cyber patrolling. This crime was uncovered during one such patrol. After investigating, the police were able to identify and apprehend the accused.

"We want to send a message to society that we no longer wait for people to register complaints regarding cybercrimes. Through CP Karnik's initiative, we conduct regular cyber patrolling and proactively register complaints. We urge all citizens to stay alert about cyber crimes and report any suspicious activities to us," said Sandeep Mitke, Assistant Commissioner.