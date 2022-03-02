Nashik: Demand for 40 lakh square feet of space for IT Park.

NASHIK: Mayor Satish Kulkarni has claimed that large companies across the country have demanded around 40 lakh square feet of space while the IT Conclave is underway after the Municipal Corporation (NMC) sealed the construction of IT Park in Adgaon Shivar.

Municipal Corporation (NMC) is setting up an IT park in an area of 365 acres in Adgaon Shivara. The municipal corporation owns ten acres of land for the IT park. The remaining space will be rented by the landlord on the basis of Expression of Interest. About 10 space owners have expressed interest in this. An IT park can be set up in the Green Belt as per the provisions of the Unified Regulations. Additional F.S.I. (Floor Space Index).

It has 50% space for IT Park, 20% space for residential area, 5% space for amenity and 5% space for business. The IT Conclave was attended by 15 national level companies including TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), SeanTel, Creditsis, Infosys, Wipro, KPIT and 75 local IT companies. During the IT conference, various IT companies demanded 40 lakh square feet of space, said Mayor Kulkarni.