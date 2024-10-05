Nashik: Doctors and Technicians Treat Injured Motorists, Repair Vehicles in Protest Against Gangapur Road Potholes

In a unique protest, doctors and garage technicians took to the streets at Gangapur Road, treating injured motorists and repairing damaged vehicles caused by the area’s pothole-ridden roads. The protest, led by social activist Kishore Shirsat, was held at Pramod Nagar and Narsingh Nagar near Nirmala Convent School, capturing the attention of Nashik residents. Motorists who managed to navigate the potholes safely were even felicitated, adding a distinct touch to the demonstration.

For months, motorists in Nashik, particularly along Gangapur Road, have been suffering due to dangerous potholes that have caused multiple accidents. One motorist tragically lost his life in Bhagur, and many others have been injured or had their vehicles damaged. Citizens have humorously asked whether there are “potholes on the roads, or roads in the potholes,” as the situation continues to worsen.

Despite repeated complaints and follow-ups by political parties and local organizations to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), no action has been taken. Frustrated by the lack of response, Nashik residents launched this creative protest to demand urgent attention from the authorities.

Shirsat and his team, including Balasaheb Ahirrao, Pankaj Jadhav, and others, vowed to continue their efforts until the administration addresses the problem. The protest has sparked widespread discussions, with residents demanding immediate action to prevent further injuries and fatalities on Nashik's dangerous roads.