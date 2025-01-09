Nashik Duo Taneesha Kotecha and Sayali Wani Clinch Gold at UTT National Table Tennis Tournament

Taneesha Kotecha and Sayali Wani of Nashik emerged victorious in the Under-19 Youth Girls Doubles category at the recently concluded UTT Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Tournament. The duo clinched the gold medal after a series of stellar performances.

In the quarter-finals, Taneesha and Sayali defeated Gujarat’s Pratha Pawar and her partner in straight sets, 3-0, to secure their spot in the semi-finals. They then faced Haryana's Suhana Saini and Taniya Saha, defeating them convincingly, 3-0, to advance to the finals. In the championship match, the Nashik duo overcame Maharashtra’s Pratha Vartikar and Ananya Chande in a closely contested battle, winning 11-4, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7, to claim the gold medal.

In the Under-19 Youth Girls Singles category, Taneesha Kotecha showcased her skill by defeating Haryana’s Diya Samachar in the quarter-finals. However, in the semi-finals, she lost to Haryana's Suhana Saini, 1-3, securing a bronze medal for her remarkable efforts.

Maharashtra’s Under-19 Youth Girls team also earned a silver medal in the team event, contributing to the state’s medal tally.

Taneesha Retains Top Ranking

Taneesha Kotecha, a Khelo India athlete, has had an outstanding season, winning two gold medals and retaining her top national ranking in the Under-19 category. She has represented India in international tournaments for three consecutive years and continues to train under the expert guidance of coach Jay Modak.

The Nashik District Table Tennis Association President Narendra Chhajed and Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association President Praveen Lamkad congratulated Taneesha and Sayali on their achievements. Other dignitaries, including Secretary Rajesh Bhavarkar and Treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, also praised the athletes for their exceptional performances.

These achievements highlight Nashik’s growing prominence in the national table tennis arena and reflect the hard work and dedication of young athletes like Taneesha and Sayali.