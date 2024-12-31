Nashik: Education Minister Dada Bhuse Interacts with Students Ahead of Assuming Office

In a unique and inspiring gesture, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse engaged with fifty meritorious students from various schools in Nashik district before formally assuming charge of the Education Department. The interaction took place on Monday (30) at the Ministry of Education. Following the meeting, Bhuse traveled to Mumbai with the students by bus, emphasizing his commitment to connecting with young minds.

Before heading to Mumbai, Bhuse officially took charge of the Education Department in a ceremony held at the District Collector’s Office. The event was attended by several key officials, including Revenue Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, Police Commissioner Dr. Sandeep Karnik, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ahima Mital, Deputy Director of the Education Department V.D. Chadwan, Police Superintendent Vikram Deshmane, and others.

During the interaction, Bhuse emphasized that schools should remain the central focus of the Education Department’s efforts. He announced plans to prepare an action plan for improving education in consultation with thinkers and experts in the field. Bhuse also highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring adequate drinking water, infrastructure support, and other essential facilities for schools.

The minister revealed plans for organizing events to encourage student participation, such as a grand program on January 26, 2025, involving scouts and students. He also stressed the importance of continuous communication with schools and monthly reviews to monitor progress.

Dada Bhuse’s decision to travel to Mumbai with the students symbolized his dedication to understanding their perspectives and needs. This move has been widely appreciated as a step toward bridging the gap between the government and students, making education a collaborative effort.