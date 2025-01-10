Nashik: Eklavya Model Residential School Students Protest Over Poor Food Quality in Pimpri Sado

The Eklavya Model Residential School students in Pimpri Sado protested on Thursday, January 9, over the poor food quality. The protest, which began at the entrance of the ashram school, continued late into the night as students expressed frustration with the Tribal Development Department's negligence.

The students alleged that the food provided by the central kitchen is substandard, with raw rice, uncooked flatbreads, and watery pulses served as meals. They claimed that the morning meal is sometimes delayed until the evening, leaving many students hungry.

Angered by repeated inaction despite their complaints, students attempted to lock down the school and its offices. However, timely intervention by the police prevented this escalation. Despite the cold, the students continued their sit-in protest as no senior official from the Tribal Development Department visited the site to address their grievances.

Adding to their frustration, the lunch served on Thursday was reportedly of such poor quality that students discarded it into a pit. Tribal Development Council National Youth President Lucky Jadhav joined the students and led them toward Mundhegaon to lock down the central kitchen responsible for the food supply. However, the police stopped the group 2 km away and persuaded them to return to the ashram school, where the sit-in resumed.

Meanwhile, the vehicle delivering dinner to the school was turned back by the protesting students. Police have maintained a presence at the school to prevent any law and order issues.

Tribal leader Lucky Jadhav has demanded strict action against the officials, contractors, and staff responsible for the substandard food supply. He warned that the protest would continue until senior officers personally visit the ashram school and resolve the matter.

This incident highlights the critical issue of providing quality food to tribal students and calls for immediate action from the authorities.