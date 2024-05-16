Nashik: Eknath Shinde's Campaign Rally Sees Confrontation with Thackeray Group, Gesture Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Nashik: Political leaders across the state are going all out for campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. In Nashik, Eknath Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray group were seen facing each other directly today. Shinde responded to the sloganeering of the Thackeray group by making a gesture that he was releasing a bow and arrow from his campaign chariot.

Also Read | Nashik: CM Eknath Shinde's Bags Checked Following Allegations by Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)



Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in Nashik to campaign for Mahayuti candidate Hemant Godse. A large number of campaign rallies were taken out this time. Police had made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any controversy as the rally would pass in front of the Thackeray group's Shakaha.

Despite of the precaution, when Shinde's rally was passing through the Shakha, the workers of the Thackeray group started shouting the slogan '50 Khoke, Ekdum Ok' (referring to the amount Shinde allegedly receive for rebelling against Thackeray). They also showed the sign of torch, the new symbol of Thackeray Sena. Seeing this, Eknath Shinde made a gesture of releasing bow from the arrow. The video of the incident has gone viral. Shinde is said to have responded to Thackeray group workers with his action.