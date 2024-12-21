Nashik: Elderly Woman Injured in Steel Rod Attack While Mediating Dispute in Kamtwade

An elderly woman was injured after being attacked with a steel rod while attempting to mediate a dispute in the Kamtwade area of Nashik on Tuesday, December 17. A case has been registered against four individuals at the Ambad police station.

According to the police, a heated argument broke out between Usha Pawar, Pinky, Asha, and Bala Pawar in the neighborhood. Hearing the commotion, 65-year-old Lakshmibai Kalamkar stepped out of her house to mediate and resolve the issue.However, Usha Pawar struck Lakshmibai on the head with a steel rod during the altercation. The suspects Pinky, Asha, and Bala also attacked Kavita Shinde's husband, a relative of Lakshmibai, when he intervened to help.

Despite Lakshmibai's screams for help, no one from the gathered crowd came forward to assist her. The incident attracted onlookers, but the situation escalated until the police arrived at the scene. The police interrogated the suspects and registered a case against them.The incident has raised concerns about community safety and the lack of immediate intervention in such situations. Lakshmibai and the injured individuals are currently receiving medical attention. Further investigations are underway.