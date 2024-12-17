Nashik: Encroachment Removal Drive Clears Key Roads Around Shalimar Chowk

Nashik Municipal Corporation's Encroachment Removal Department carried out a major drive to clear encroachments from Shalimar Chowk and surrounding areas.

The team conducted the operation across several key roads, including Shalimar, Nepali Corner, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Main Road to Dhumal Point, Dahipool to Saraf Bazar, Boharpatti to Mangesh Mithai, Ravivar Karanja to Red Cross, and Nehru Garden to Shalimar.

The action targeted unauthorized encroachments such as stalls set up in front of shops, handcarts blocking roads, and hawkers occupying public spaces. Additionally, penalties were imposed on individuals who parked their vehicles incorrectly, contributing to traffic congestion.

A total of 10 officials and 25 municipal employees participated in the drive to ensure its smooth execution.

This action was taken to clear public roads, improve traffic flow, and reclaim space for pedestrians. The municipal corporation has urged citizens and shopkeepers to cooperate and avoid creating further encroachments to ensure smoother movement in these busy areas.