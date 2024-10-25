Nashik: FDA Cracks Down on Sweets and Ghee Shops; Suspected Adulterated Goods Seized

As part of a Diwali safety campaign, Nashik's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team conducted inspections on October 23, targeting local sweet shops to ensure food safety and quality during the festive season. The FDA inspected Sagar Sweets in Satpur, where they found 15 kg of cow ghee of foreign origin stored on-site. Suspecting adulteration, FDA officials collected samples and seized the remaining stock, worth ₹1,48,255, which is now under the shop owner’s custody until further verification.

On the same day, FDA officers also inspected Samrat Sweets in Indira Nagar, where it was discovered that the production facility was operating without a proper license. During the inspection, officials took samples of cow ghee, cashew rolls, and malai barfi from the premises. Due to the lack of a license, Samrat Sweets was issued a business closure notice and shut down operations until compliance with regulations.

The collected samples from both shops have been sent for analysis, and any further action will depend on the laboratory results. If found adulterated or non-compliant, strict actions will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006.

The operation was led by Food Safety Officer Mrs. Ashwini Patil along with team members G.M. Gaikwad, S.J. Mandalik, Torane, and M.M. Sanap. Guidance was provided by Assistant Commissioner (Food) V.P. Dhawad and Joint Commissioner (Food) Hon. Chaudhary.