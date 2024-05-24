Nashik: Five Arrested by Bhadrakali Police in Arson Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Bhadrakali police have apprehended five individuals from Shanishinganapur and Nashik in connection with the recent arson incidents in Old Nashik. The meticulous investigation by the Bhadrakali police has garnered praise from senior officers, including Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. The arrests follow an incident on May 16, 2024, when unidentified perpetrators set fire to nine motorcycles, a truck, and a tempo at four locations in Old Nashik: Vakdi Barav, Nanawali, in front of Zakir Hussain Hospital, and in front of Shitla Devi Temple. Moreover, an attempt was made to ignite a house near Jahangir's graveyard by hurling a lit bottle, causing widespread panic.

In response to these events, the Bhadrakali Crime Investigation Team, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan, launched a thorough investigation. They meticulously analyzed CCTV footage from the affected areas, which revealed suspects arriving in a car without a number plate, with bandanas concealing their identities.

Read More: Nashik Water Cut: NMC Announces 24-Hours Water Supply Interruption in City on May 25

Following this lead, the team, under the direction of Senior Police Inspector Gajendra Patil of Bhadrakali Police Station, received confidential information indicating that the suspects were hiding in a lodge in Shanishinganapur. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, a team from Nashik Police raided the lodge, detaining three suspects on-site and apprehending the remaining two in Nashik.

The individuals arrested identify a Sunny Sanjay Gawde (28, residing in Pimple Galli, Mhasrul), Prashant Balasaheb Phad (31, residing in Vidyanagar, Makhamalabad), Praveen Balu Karate (24, residing in Vidyanagar, Makhmalabad), Akash Raju Salunke (24, residing in CIDCO),Vijay Suresh Lokhande (28, residing in Adgaon)