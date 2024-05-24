Nashik Water Cut: NMC Announces 24-Hours Water Supply Interruption in City on May 25

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has announced a temporary interruption in water supply across the city due to essential maintenance and repair work on the main and sub-distribution channels.Beginning at 9 AM on Saturday, May 25, the water supply department will conduct critical repairs, including valve repair and replacement, aimed at ensuring smooth water distribution throughout the city. These works are essential to maintain and improve the water supply infrastructure.

As a result, water supply will be unavailable across the entire Nashik Municipal Corporation area until Sunday morning, May 26. The Municipal Corporation appeals to all residents to take note of this scheduled interruption and make necessary arrangements accordingly.Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance and utilize it judiciously during the maintenance period. The Corporation acknowledges the cooperation and understanding of the public as these essential repairs are carried out to enhance the water supply system in Nashik.

Normal water supply is expected to resume once the maintenance work is completed. The Municipal Corporation apologizes for any inconvenience caused and assures that every effort will be made to minimize the duration of the disruption.