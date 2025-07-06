Nashik Floods: Youth Rescued After Clinging to Pillar for 30 Minutes Amid Rise In Water Level Of Godavari River

A young man got stuck in floodwaters in Nashik's Ramkund neighbourhood as a result of the Godavari riverbed's increased water release. For 30 minutes, the youth was observed clinging to a cement pillar. After 30 minutes of work, a rescue squad and local kids successfully retrieved him. Only the promptness of the locals allowed him to be saved despite the powerful water flow. In the meantime, since midnight, the Nashik district has been experiencing intense rains. This district has been placed under 'orange alert'. In Nashik, the Godavari River's water level has risen. The flood level is indicated by the water reaching Dutondya Maruti's waist. The Gangapur Dam is releasing water into the Godavari riverbed.

Since Saturday morning, Nashik has been experiencing heavy rainfall. Every temple in the Ramkund region is now submerged. The Gangapur Dam's water output has increased as a result of the catchment area's ongoing strong rainfall. The riverbeds are overflowing as a result of the intense rainfall in the river's catchment basin. Consequently, every temple along the Godavari's banks is now underwater. This is seen as a risk of flooding.

The weekly market that is held on the banks of the Godavari every Sunday has also been closed today due to the water level reaching Dutondya Maruti's waist. People are being forced to carry out Dashakriya rites on the streets as a result of the river level rising. Additionally, residents have been told to exercise caution by the local administration. To prevent any unfortunate incidents citizens are advised not to visit the Godavari river's banks.