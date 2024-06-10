Nashik: Four Injured After Under-Construction Wall Collapses on Hotel Roof in Wadala

An under-construction wall collapsed on Sunday evening (June 10), injuring four young patrons at the Madina Hotel in Tibanagar, Wadala. The incident occurred around 100 meters from Shri Shri Ravishankar Road, behind the Madina Hotel, which is adjacent to the Madina Masjid.

The wall, part of a bungalow under construction on the terrace behind the hotel, collapsed from the second floor. The collapse caused significant damage to the roof of the Madina Hotel, which was crowded at the time due to the evening rush. As a result, four young individuals inside the hotel were injured, with two sustaining serious injuries. The injured were quickly admitted to a private hospital on Sainagar Road in Vadala for treatment.

Also Read | Nashik: Two Close Friends Jump to Death on Railway Tracks From Valdevi River Bridge.

The Indira Nagar police promptly arrived at the scene to begin their investigation into the incident. Initial reports suggest that the construction work might not have adhered to safety standards, leading to the collapse.

Authorities are now looking into whether negligence or substandard construction practices contributed to the accident

This incident has raised serious questions about the safety protocols in place for construction projects in residential and commercial areas.